EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Twelve months later, the New York Jets finally got that season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills. But nothing the Jets did Sunday will undo the damage they incurred over the last year, nor change the scope of the task that lies ahead.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, likely making his final appearance with the Jets, threw for 210 yards and a pair of short touchdowns and Bilal Powell rushed for 122 yards in a 30-10 rout of the Bills in the season finale at MetLife Stadium.

“I don’t think anybody expected to be sitting here, celebrating a win over the Bills the last game of the year and having it not be for the playoffs,” Fitzpatrick said.

Despite a festive atmosphere in the waning seconds of the victory — during which fireworks were set off behind MetLife Stadium and Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” blasted out of the speakers — all the Jets achieved Sunday was completing the first 5-11 season in franchise history.

Expectations were far higher coming off a 10-6 performance last season — a season that ended with a 22-17 loss to the Bills in week 17 in which Fitzpatrick threw three fourth-quarter interceptions.

But Fitzpatrick, who held out the entire offseason before signing a one-year deal worth $12 million on the eve of training camp, could not replicate the magic he enjoyed in 2015, when he threw a franchise-record 31 touchdowns. Fitzpatrick threw 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and was benched twice, though he regained his starting job both times due to season-ending injuries suffered by Geno Smith and Bryce Petty.

“Didn’t meet my own expectations or anybody else’s, probably, but mine are probably higher than everybody else’s,” Fitzpatrick said. “So there’s disappointment there, but that’s just the way that it went.”

Fitzpatrick at least ended on a high note Sunday, when he connected for scores with Powell (two yards) and Jalin Marshall (six yards). Kicker Nick Folk booted three field goals and Doug Middleton recovered a muffed kickoff by the Bills in the end zone for the Jets’ final score.

Fitzpatrick was far from the only disappointment this season for the Jets, who had several veterans underperform on both sides of the ball. Five 30-something offensive starters ended the season on injured reserve while defensive stalwarts Darrelle Revis, Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson all had disappointing seasons.

Wilkerson had a sack on Sunday to increase his season total to 4.5 while Revis recorded his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter.

“We were just a better team today,” said Jets head coach Todd Bowles, who was told last week by owner Woody Johnson that he would return for a third season at the helm. “We finished today on a high note. We’re happy today. Going forward, we understand what we have with the 11 losses and what we played with during the season.”

Bowles declined to discuss who might serve as the Jets’ quarterback next year or if Revis could shift from cornerback to safety.

Down the hall, the Bills (7-9) had even more pressing questions — namely, who will coach the team next year — after missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season. It is the longest drought amongst the four major American pro sports leagues.

Interim head coach Anthony Lynn, who lost his debut after replacing the fired Rex Ryan earlier this week, is reportedly the leading candidate to win the full-time job, but he said he had not yet discussed the opening with ownership.

“Anytime you don’t make the playoffs, it’s a disappointment,” Lynn said. “And when you don’t win the game, it’s a disappointment. So yes, to say the least, I’m disappointed right now.”

The Bills will also likely be joining the Jets in the search for a quarterback. Tyrod Taylor, who started 28 games the previous two years, was inactive due to a groin injury and is unlikely to have his $30.75 million option for next season picked up.

E.J. Manuel, who replaced Fitzpatrick as the Bills’ starting quarterback in 2013, made his first start of the year but was yanked after going 9-for-20 for 86 yards in three quarters.

Rookie Cardale Jones was 6-for-11 for 96 yards and directed Buffalo’s lone touchdown drive, which ended with Mike Gillislee scoring from one yard out with 39 seconds left.

“I wanted to win this damn game, and we weren’t moving the ball, so I just made the change,” Lynn said.

NOTES:

— Bills RB LeSean McCoy rushed for 10 yards on five carries and did not return after suffering a high ankle sprain in the second quarter.

— Among the inactives for the Bills was CB Stephon Gilmore, who suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

— Among the inactives for the Jets was WR Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder), who didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and was listed as questionable Friday. Marshall tried warming up but appeared to be in pain before heading off to the locker room.

— The Jets finished the season with 18 players on injured reserve.

— The Jets and Bills each played a regular season game in January for the 11th time.