Spotlight Award winner Andrew Garfield went off script to thank Hanks for being his greatest inspiration. “You are directly responsible for me being here and to be standing beside you is a humbling honor to say the least,” the star of Hacksaw Ridge and Silence said of Hanks, who received the night’s only standing ovation when his Sully co-star Laura Linney presented him with the Icon Award.

Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe spoke when their film Hidden Figures received the Ensemble Performance Award. The real-life drama tells the story of three black female scientists who were instrumental in the success of the U.S. space program in the 1960s.

“I hope we as human beings when we watch this film it serves as a reminder of what happens when we set aside our differences, when we get rid of the isms—the racism, the sexism, the classism,” Monáe said. “I hope it serves as a reminder that we can achieve the extraordinary.”

The night’s honorees also included Amy Adams for Arrival, Moonlight‘s Mahershala Ali, Manchester By the Sea star Casey Affleck, Ruth Negga for Loving and Annette Bening.

For more from the festival, make sure to watch E! News tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY