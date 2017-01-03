Honoree Nicole Kidman spoke about returning to the festival after first making an appearance 12 years ago with her late father Antony Kidman. “I was newly single and he came with me as my date…and he held my hand as we walked up the red carpet and I still have photos of that so this is really an emotional evening for me,” the Lion star said. “And even though he’s not here now a lot of great things have happened in my life in the last 12 years. I met the love of my life and I got married to him and I grew my family with him.”

Tom Hanks presented the Desert Palm Achievement Award to Jackie star Natalie Portman. “I think I can retire now after getting Tom Hanks to say such nice things about me,” Portman quipped.

She also shared a story about her grandmother telling her how she and her roommate had to share one dress when they moved to Palestine from Romania in the late 1930s. “They had to take turns who could go out for the day,” Portman said. “One would stay home in their bed in their underwear while the other friend got to be out working and wearing the one dress. I think it would tickle her I hope at least to know that I got to play the best dressed woman in the world.”