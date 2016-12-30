After finding success with “La La Land,” actor Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle are launching another joint project.

Gosling has signed on to star in “First Man,” an upcoming biopic about Neil Armstrong, the first astronaut to walk on the moon, reports THR. The actor finalized an official deal in December after roughly a year of circling the Chazelle-directed film. Apparently, Gosling finally gave in to its gravitational pull.

The project boasts other high-profile players as well, including screenwriter Josh Singer (“Spotlight”). His script is adapted from the astronaut’s authorized biography, “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong,” written by James Hansen. As such, it will center on the moon-landing mission, which culminated in Armstrong’s historic “giant leap for mankind” on July 20, 1969.

Gosling and Chazelle proved to be a strong combination with 2016’s “La La Land.” Not only did each earn a Golden Globe nomination for their work on the film, Gosling was nominated for a SAG Award. The musical has inspired Oscar buzz and may garner a nod — or multiple — come January.

Beyond working well together, Gosling seems to enjoy Chazelle’s approach to filmmaking. He previously recounted the story of their first meeting to Awardsline and revealed what he discovered over drinks with the director.

“The drunker we got, the more passionate Damien got about making movies that you couldn’t watch on your phone,” Gosling said. “He wanted to make films that people would want to go see in a theater, with an audience.”

We’ll see if they can do that again with “First Man.”

[via: The Hollywood Reporter]