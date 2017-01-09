#RyanGosling says he’s “had too much champagne to answer” a question about love #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W37MZl7kG8
— Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2017
Ryan Gosling is dancing away from the 2017 Golden Globes as a winner!
Shortly after winning Best Actor for his role in La La Land, the Hollywood star headed backstage to answer some burning questions about the film.
During one reporter’s lengthy inquiry about love and romance, Ryan couldn’t help but keep it real.
“I’ve had too much champagne to answer that question,” he said matter-of-factly.
As soon as the words came out of his mouth, co-star Emma Stone couldn’t help but burst out laughing. And did anyone notice her face throughout the entire question? Thank you Ryan for saving the entire cast from answering the questionable question.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
It was a big night for the cast of La La Land who made history during NBC’s live telecast. After winning seven awards including Best Picture, the film officially broke the record for the most Golden Globes won by any movie.
The record was previously held by 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and 1978’s Midnight Express.
Ryan also had a special moment on the Beverly Hilton stage when he accepted the award for Best Actor. During his speech, he couldn’t help but thank his family including Eva Mendes.
“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he shared. “If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.”
