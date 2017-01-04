Courtesy Peter Yang for Variety
When the curtain rises at the 2017 Golden Globes, there’s only one hand nominee Ryan Reynolds will be squeezing.
The actor stands to win his first major award in the Best Actor, Musical or Comedy category for Deadpool, a role that gave Reynolds anxiety long before award season rolled around. In a new interview with Variety, the father of two credits wife Blake Livelyfor helping him cope with particularly stressful moments leading up to the action flick’s premiere.
“By the time we were in [post-production], we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it,” Ryan explained. “The expectations were eating me alive.”
“Blake helped me through that,” he continued. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.” Aww! As if we needed another reason to love this perfect pair…
Reynolds has never shied away from addressing his struggle with anxiety, an aspect of his personal life that’s nothing new for the Hollywood star.
“I have three older brothers,” he told the outlet. “Our father was tough. He wasn’t easy on anyone. And he wasn’t easy on himself. I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid.”
Now Ryan has a family of his own, and if his big win at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards is any indication of what’s to come, Blake will have plenty of more reasons to celebrate her leading man.
For more from Reynolds, pick up the latest issue of Variety on newsstands now.