Deadpool and Wolverine, together again?

The Wrap reports that Ryan Reynolds has shot a cameo for the upcoming “Logan” movie.” The scene, which was filmed by “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch, will be featured after the credits, rather than within the main part of the movie.

That should somewhat alleviate fan concerns about putting the two characters in the same movie again. They appeared together in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” a pretty terrible movie that “Deadpool” snarkily tweaked. Still, the characters share a long history in the comics, and Reynolds has previously said he wants to make one more Deadpool/Wolverine movie. But Hugh Jackman announced his intention that “Logan” be his final outing.

“What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh,” Reynolds said. “If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.”

It might be a lost cause, and not just because of the first movie’s negative response. The two franchises have very different tones — “Deadpool” is cheeky, where Wolverine movies are dark — and it’s unclear how a team-up movie would fit in the new timeline created in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“Logan” takes place in 2024, when mutant births have declined for an unknown reason. An older Wolverine cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart), but had left his superhero days behind him when he’s called on to mentor a young mutant girl. The movie opens in theaters March 3.

