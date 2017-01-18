After some serious — and seriously surprising — awards season momentum, “Deadpool” could very well wind up as an Oscar nominee next week when the Academy announces its nominations. And according to titular star Ryan Reynolds, if that amazing feat comes to pass, fans can expect one hell of a reaction.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Reynolds dished about the difficult journey to get “Deadpool” made, and how the film essentially saved his career after a string of box office duds. Aside from the overwhelming fan support — which Reynolds credits with helping get the flick greenlit in the first place — the actor said that the biggest surprise the film has produced so far has been its slew of nominations for prestigious industry awards, including those from the Golden Globes (nods for Reynolds as best actor in a comedy and the film for best comedy or musical), the Directors Guild of America (best first-time feature film for director Tim Miller), the Producers Guild of America (outstanding producer), and the Writers Guild of America (best adapted screenplay for Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick).

Reynolds is just as shocked as the rest of Hollywood that the film has performed so well among critics and industry peers.

“We had no idea we would ever get anything beyond an MTV Movie award best kiss nomination,” Reynolds told THR.

And while the actor wasn’t convinced that that recognition would translate into Oscar glory, he did think “Deadpool” breaking into the Best Picture race would be “a cool moment” for fans, filmmakers, and “even the Academy.”

“I don’t think that any superhero film has ever really broken that glass ceiling, so it would be nice to see one like ‘Deadpool’ do it,” Reynolds told the trade. “And I can certainly promise one f—ing crazy reaction video online. In the Deadpool suit. Guaranteed.”

We’ll keep our fingers crossed. The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

[via: The Hollywood Reporter]