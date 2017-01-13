CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13 (UPI) — Ryan Reynolds has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year.

“And for the first time ever, we’re going to Facebook Live the press conference after the roast,” the famed drama troupe said in a social-media post Friday.

“We’re thrilled to present Mr. Reynolds with our Man of the Year award, especially after he proved his ability to simultaneously break box-office records and the fourth wall in 2015,” Guan Chen, president of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, said in a statement. “And if his headline-stealing kiss with Andrew Garfield at the Golden Globes is any indication, it looks like he’s getting ready for his roast.”

The group honored Kerry Washington and Joseph Gordon Levitt as its 2016 Woman and Man of the Year.

Reynolds was at the Golden Globes this week where his film Deadpool and he were nominated in the Best Comedy or Musical and Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical categories. The picture lost out to La La Land and that movie’s star Ryan Gosling beat out Reynolds for the performance prize. A “For Your Consideration” trailer for Deadpool was released this week in the hopes of generating Oscar buzz.

Reynolds recently was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well.