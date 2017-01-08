Last year, the internet started a campaign to give “Frozen” protagonist Elsa a girlfriend. Now, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds wants to give the Merc With a Mouth a boyfriend.

Reynolds revealed the request in an interview with Variety, in which he discussed the hero’s unique position as a pansexual character in comic lore. Deadpool’s attraction to both men and women makes the character stand out, according to the actor.

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else,” Reynolds told the trade. “I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

Of course, fans of the first “Deadpool” flick will recall that the hero was in a happy relationship with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) when the 2016 film ended. And Reynolds insisted that a future potential male love interest wouldn’t be shoehorned into the story, but would come about only if the natural progression of the series allowed for it.

“The only thing that you have to consider going forward is, ‘Are we being faithful to the canon that we nurtured and created?'” the actor told Variety. “One of those things is that Deadpool is in love with Vanessa. Deadpool isn’t in love with Vanessa just because she’s a woman. He’s in love with Vanessa because he loves her.”

It seems that something terrible would have to happen to Vanessa in order for Deadpool to pursue a romance with someone else, male or female. Reynolds told the trade that he already has stories in mind for “Deadpool” sequels beyond 2018’s “Deadpool 2,” but wasn’t sure yet when or if audiences could expect to see the hero wind up with a male love interest. Fans will have to stay tuned.

[via: Variety]