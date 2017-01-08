A spike in the number of sick days taken by drivers and the refusal by some employees to work overtime also increases the unpredictability of services.

MPs in affected areas have pulled in more volunteers to help field a spike in calls and told the Telegraph how damaging strike action has been on constituents.

Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove, said: “I have men and women on the phone in tears of desperation. I have emails from people who are on the trains using language which is disturbing.

“The terror of this story is that it lasts day after day after day. People are missing work, people are missing family life at the end of the day. It is pushing people towards the edge of an emotional cliff.”

He described one male constituent who said the strikes were putting his relationship under “duress” because train delays mean he is repeatedly returning back from work late.