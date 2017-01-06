ATLANTA, Jan. 6 (UPI) — The Atlanta Hawks sent Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday.

Now it looks like the Hawks might shed Paul Millsap to the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings “have interest” in Millsap and are “pushing hard to make something work,” according to CSN Bay Area’s James Ham.

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution echoed that interest in a tweet Thursday, saying the Kings are “a team very interested” in Millsap.

Millsap, 31, is on the second year of a three-year, $60 million pact. The three-time All-Star has a $22 million player option next season or he could become an unrestricted free agent. He is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

The Hawks [20-16] face the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the American Airlines Center. The Kings [15-20] face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center.