Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has apologised to the club’s fans for giving away a late penalty in Monday’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Senegal international took to Twitter to say sorry to his fans after referee Anthony Taylor adjudged him to have handled the ball in the box in the 84th minute as he looked to deflect a late free-kick:

Not the best game to day for the team I’m sorry for the handball and see you all soon @LFC — Sadio Mané (@SadioMane19) January 2, 2017

His intervention meant the Black Cats were able to steal a point from the clash, while Liverpool now sit five points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea, who also have a game in hand.

Speaking to the media after the clash, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp surmised that while Mane’s handball rightfully resulted in a penalty, the free-kick leading up to it shouldn’t have been awarded, per Anfield HQ:

Klopp on Mané: “It’s a reflex action. I said it was a penalty. But it was no free-kick so if there’s no free-kick then there’s no handball.” — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 2, 2017

The Liverpool chief was clearly incensed his side had missed their chance to climb within one win of the Blues at the Premier League summit.

The Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope criticised Klopp’s reaction to the incident in the aftermath and suggested a handball inside the box—particularly one so obvious—should be a penalty, regardless of context:

Klopp thought he was clever afterwards criticising a question which suggested Mane was to blame for handball. I hope he’s seen the replay… — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 2, 2017

The handball will also be Mane’s last contribution to Liverpool’s Premier League title charge before he joins up with Senegal for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, a sour way to sign off for the time being.

It’s worth noting it was Mane who scored the goal to put Liverpool back ahead after Jermain Defoe’s first penalty cancelled out Daniel Sturridge’s opener. It’s not the first time the former Southampton star has contributed for the Reds recently, either, per Match of the Day:

Mane has had a hand in five goals in his past seven Premier League appearances.#motd https://t.co/wU2mRw2bsF pic.twitter.com/IAskKbGLAa — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 2, 2017

Some may have baulked at the 24-year-old’s transfer fee after Liverpool shelled out £34 million plus add-ons for his signature, per BBC Sport, but he’s gone about proving his acquisition as a valuable one.

Mane is Liverpool’s top Premier League scorer this season with nine goals, an impressive tally considering the Reds also have talents such as Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.

While the Merseysiders will wish their winger well in Gabon, they’ll undoubtedly be pleased if Senegal’s early exit from the tournament results in Mane returning to their ranks at the earliest juncture possible.

Senegal’s final Group B fixture in the tournament is scheduled to take place on January 23, although Mane could be in action for his national team until February 5 if they manage to make the final.