Earlier this year an analysis by the CPRE found that 5,000 houses a month are being planned for the green belt as councils struggle to find land to meet the government’s target of a million new homes by 2020.

It found that councils are proposing almost 300,000 homes on the 14 rings of land around English cities where development is meant to be strictly limited.

A DCLG spokesperson said: “Local Plans put power in the hands of local people to decide where developments get built in their area. Planning policy encourages locally led development and does not set national housing targets.

“Our White Paper, to be published this month, will clearly set out how we plan to build the homes this country needs.”