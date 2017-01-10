Victorino Chua, a 49-year-old Filipino currently serving a 35-year sentence, murdered Tracey Arden, 44, and Derek Weaver, 83, as he attempted to poison his patients at random.

Cumbria Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and are appealing for anyone with information about the case to come forwards.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have been notified by the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle of a number of bags of saline solution which have been tampered with.

“The investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances and the Constabulary is working closely with the hospital.”

Patients with queries or information can contact North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust on 01228 814247.