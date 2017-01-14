The parasites, which spread by being blown across the surface of the water, feed on the blood of the fish, damaging their fins and skin and spreading diseases. They are capable of killing their hosts if they reach high enough numbers.

Salmon farmers are trying several tactics to control the lice, including Thermolicers, which raise the water to temperatures that destroy the lice but can be tolerated by the salmon. So-called cleaner fish, including wrasse and lumpsuckers, can also be used to eat the parasites.

Global supplies of Atlantic salmon fell by almost nine per cent last year and are expected to continue to decrease over the next six months, analysts at Norwegian bank Nordea predict.

Experts have blamed climate change for the lice becoming increasingly common on fish farms.

Industry analysts say that price rises have been slow to affect supermarket prices because it is usually bought on six to 12-month contracts.

The product has also been part of a price war between Aldi and Lidl, while other supermarkets have been keen to keep the price of the fish down over Christmas.