Mr Lee became the head of the Samsung Group, a conglomerate that ranges from its famous electronics division to shipbuilding and construction, after his father Lee Kun-hee, who remains technically in charge, suffered a heart attack in 2014.

He has been groomed to take over the group for decades but the possibility of his arrest may threaten the succession at one of South Korea’s biggest chaebols – the country’s family-owned business conglomerates. Mr Lee was reportedly questioned for 22 hours over the bribery accusations last week.

South Korean prosecutors say Mr Lee paid 43 billion won (£30 million) to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of President Park, in order to secure the backing of the country’s National Pension Fund for a merger of two Samsung businesses, textile firm Cheil Industries and construction business Samsung C&T. The deal was approved in 2015.