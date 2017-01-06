Profits are likely to have been boosted by the company’s powerhouse semiconductor and display businesses, which have helped prop up the company amid the struggles of its mobile phone division.

Samsung’s earnings guidance, which comes ahead of full results later this month, do not break down performance by division but demand for memory chips and screens have boosted Samsung in recent months.

The quarterly operating profit represents a 50pc rise on a year ago, and the company expects to post annual operating profits of 29.2 trillion won, up 10pc on 2015. Shares rose 1.8pc in Seoul.