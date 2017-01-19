Scotland fans wanting England to lose in football is not racist, it is just a celebration of Scottish culture, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) says as it reveals the most complained about adverts of 2016.

More than 220 people complained about the Paddy Power ad featuring a group of Scottish people singing about the fact they did not mind they had failed to qualify for the summer’s UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament, because they could still bet on England to lose in it.

Viewers said the ad was racist, with some believing it encouraged anti-English views whilst others believed the stereotypes of Scottish people seen in the ad was offensive.

It has made the top 10 list of the most complained about adverts in 2016.

In dismissing the complaints the watchdog said: “We acknowledged that some viewers might have found the sentiment of the ad to be unkind, but as a whole it would generally be understood to be a light-hearted and humorous reflection of the friendly sporting rivalry between England and Scotland.

“We ruled the stereotypical features used to describe and depict the Scottish people in the ad would largely be understood to be a celebration of Scottish culture rather than malicious mocking.”

Adverts featuring twerking businessmen in high heels and shorts for MoneySuperMarket topped the charts for the second year running, with more than 2,000 people complaining about them.

Its three ads, none of which were banned, featured Gary the dancing bodyguard and the twerking businessman Dave and his builder rival Colin.

They received a combined 2,491 complaints from offended viewers who found Gary’s dance moves “distasteful” and argued that the ads featuring Dave and Colin could be seen to be homophobic and could encourage hate crimes.

“Although the ad would no doubt be seen as distasteful by some, we concluded that, given the overall content and tone, it was unlikely to provoke serious or widespread offence or to be seen as condoning or encouraging harmful discriminatory behaviour in real life,” the ASA ruled.

Match.com’s ad showing a woman removing her female partner’s top and passionately kissing her received 896 complaints from viewers who believed it was sexually explicit and inappropriately scheduled.

Paddy Power’s made the list again with its ad featuring blindfolded men playing football which received 450 complaints.

The ASA ruled that the ad had not broken the rules and the majority of viewers would see it as humorous and not humiliating or undermining to blind people.

ASA Chief Executive Guy Parker said: “The ads that attract the highest number of complaints are often not the ones that need banning. Our action leads to thousands of ads being amended or withdrawn each year, mostly for being misleading, but there wasn’t one misleading ad in the Top 10.

“In the list there are a number of ads, which while advertising their product or service, have also sought to present a positive statement about diversity but were in fact seen by some as doing the opposite.

“In all those cases, we thought people generally would see the ads in a positive light and that the boundary between bad taste and serious or widespread offence had been navigated well enough, often through using sensible scheduling restrictions.

“Advertising that pushes the boundaries invariably lands better with some people than others. But last year we thought the ads that attracted the largest number of complaints fell the right side of the line.”

Other adverts receiving a large number of complaints were Smart Energy’s ad featuring cartoon characters Gaz and Leccy, the Home Office’s ‘Disrespect Nobody’ ad about domestic violence, an ad for Maltesers featuring a woman in a wheelchair and a series of ads for Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which made references to giving up vegetarianism.

None of the adverts in the top 10 were banned.