There is no equivalence between a bespoke free-trade agreement (FTA) and membership of the single market. Even if the UK were to negotiate tariff-free access to the EU, which is possible, it will be the non-tariff barriers that will damage our economy. This is especially the case in financial services. Over two million jobs depend on this key sector, and £66 billion of tax revenues – much more than we pay into the EU budget – help sustain the NHS and other vital public services in Britain.

What has caught the eye of a number of commentators about the Scottish Government’s proposal is the notion of a so-called “differentiated agreement”. This means that, in the event that the UK Government opts for a hard Brexit, outside of the customs union and the ESM, the Scottish Government wants to explore the possibility of leaving the EU but remaining in the single market. To be clear, the proposal is one to keep Scotland within both the UK and the ESM: in essence, a “parallel market” solution.