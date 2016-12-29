Det Supt Langworthy urged people who saw anything suspicious to speak to police or stewards on duty that night.

In July, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel killed 86 people when he drove a 19-tonne lorry into crowds thronging Nice’s seafront promenade during the annual Bastille Day celebrations.

Earlier this month, Anis Amri killed 12 people and injured dozens more when he drove a hijacked lorry into a Berlin Christmas market.

It is estimated more people than ever will be spending New Year’s Eve at home, with 37 million adults expected to shun fireworks displays and public parties.

The annual New Year’s Eve report from the Post Office found that 72 per cent of people will be having a quiet night in, compared with 56 per cent in 2011.

However those choosing to have parties at home have been warned that it could be more costly than a nightclub or restaurant.

Those looking to host a dinner are set to spend £116, whilst those holding a house party will fork out £50, this compares to those heading out who will spend £96 on average.

The average cost of the various breakages also costs the average party an additional £143.

The most common mishaps last New Year’s Eve were spilled food or drink on the carpet, broken crockery, and damaged furniture or technology.

Rob Clarkson, Managing Director Post Office Money Insurance said: “People might think staying in will save them money, but in many cases quite the opposite is true, particularly if you’re having friends and family round.

“Celebrating at home isn’t without risks. Our research has shown damages can be significantly more than your average night out would cost.”