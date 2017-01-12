Scuffles erupt between ruling and opposition legislators in Turkey’s parliament during deliberations over a controversial package of constitutional amendments.

The opposition that would greatly expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers.

Lawmakers were seen in footage pushing each other and exchanging blows during a round of voting.

Erdogan has long pushed for the amendments, insisting that a strong leadership will make Turkey stronger.

Critics fear that the changes will give Erdogan too many powers with few checks.