“There needs to be more research carried out into it, it cannot be ignored.

“We had been trying to have another baby, a sibling for our little boy, for almost two years without success. We had tried fertility drugs unsuccessfully for 15 months and then went round four round of IVF for 15 months.

“I just felt complete isolation and didn’t feel I could talk about it.People understand the pain of infertility but when you have a child already people do not understand why you want another, why you are not satisfied. You cannot get over the milestones passing with your child at every birthday and the gap getting bigger and you still cannot conceive.”

Mrs Davies, of Newbald, near York, who now has three-year-old twins Anya and Xavier with her husband Jason, said she found it diffcult to talk about it as people would say “You’re lucky to have Zac” or “You should thank your lucky stars you have one child”.

“Some people would say “you can’t be greedy!” Nobody more than me knew how blessed I was and I certainly didn’t want to upset anyone still trying for a first child. So I did what many couples do, I fell silent,” she added.

“I clammed up, didn’t talk about our desire and often pretended we weren’t trying again to avoid the hurtful criticism. I set up the website to help others, so they know they are not alone.”