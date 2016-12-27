POMONA, Calif., Dec. 27 (UPI) — A California man’s home security camera recorded a heroic FedEx driver rescuing a package haphazardly tossed onto his stoop by a postal worker.

Brian Mundy of Pomona posted a video to YouTube showing a U.S. Postal Service delivery driver tossing a small package onto the edge of his stoop and walking away.

Moments later, a FedEx driver arrives with a stack of packages and places them carefully at the door of the home. The driver picks up the tossed USPS package and neatly places it atop the stack.

“This is the second time USPS his thrown the package on to our doorstep….. Thank you very much FedEx!!!!” Mundy wrote on Facebook.