This certainly isn’t the same old love.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are beginning 2017 in a very unexpected way: kissing! The two musicians were spotted on a romantic dinner date at L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi Tuesday, and a source tells E! News that these two were very into each other.

“They were there for three hours! Just the two of them,” the insider tells us. “They came out and were so happy.”

Selena and The Weeknd had their own personal server while they sat in the back room away from everyone else. Afterwards the twosome packed on the PDA outside while they waited for their cars. As the pictures show, these two had no problem kissing and holding onto each other in public.