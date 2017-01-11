He said the offer for reservists was now better than ever, with new specialisms being catered for.

“We are particularly looking for people from production, for people from creative areas, from fashion and design, they are coming forward in great numbers to take part in this.

“It’s a great opportunity this idea to build a portfolio of ideas.”

The Armed Forces Covenant, first signed in 2013, is described by the Government as “a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly”.

Businesses and other organisations sign it to demonstrate their support for the armed forces, including by employing and encouraging reservists.

Last week the army announced a £3m recruitment drive with advertisements focussing on comradeship among soldiers, after previous campaigns failed to turn around falling numbers.