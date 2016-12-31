The NHS chief executive said the behaviour of binge-drinkers during the festive season was placing strain on health service resources.

“In our towns and cities this Christmas and New Year, the paramedic called to a drunk partygoer passed out on the pavement is an ambulance crew obviously not then available for a genuine medical emergency,” he said.

The figures from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development paint a picture of party lifestyles, hedonism and promiscuity.

British girls had one of the worst records for drunkenness, with significantly more binge drinking than boys of the same age.

In total, 33 per cent of British girls aged 15 have been drunk at least twice, compared with an OECD average of 24 per cent. Among boys the figure was 28 per cent, one percentage point higher than the average.

Separate analysis of NHS data by healthcare analysts Dr Foster shows that drink-related admissions for acute intoxication peak on New Year’s Day – with 2.6 times as many cases as on the average day.