Blackman denied murder at his court martial, claiming that he believed the insurgent was already dead when he fired his pistol into his chest at close range, before quoting Shakespeare.

While the CCRC noted that the former marine’s defence team had failed to ask Judge Blackett to give the jury the option of convicting him of manslaughter, the review body also noted legal precedents stating that it is the “ultimate responsibility of the trial judge” to be alert to the possibility.

The report states: “If it was a possibility that the board would find that, factually, Mr Blackman had caused or hastened the victim’s death, then it should have been empowered with the option of returning a verdict of guilty of manslaughter, depending on the view it took as to Mr Blackman’s intention.

“In the event, [Judge Blackett] did not direct the board that manslaughter was a legitimate option, although the CCRC concludes that Mr Blackman’s legal representatives should have anticipated that such a direction could be made.

“The inability of the board to make such a finding potentially amounts to a material irregularity.”