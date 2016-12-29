Serena Williams is ending 2016 on a high note, as the tennis superstar is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Fittingly, Ohanian announced the couple’s engagement on Reddit:

In her post on Reddit, Williams described the situation that led up to Ohanian’s proposal:

I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own “charming.” Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.

Us Weekly first reported Williams and Ohanian were dating in October 2015, though the two have not been very public about their relationship prior to their engagement announcement.



Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005 with Steve Huffman. The social site is best known for producing long discussion threads about all things pop culture, including theories about television shows and movies, and for hosting AMA sessions where fans can ask various celebrities questions about their life and work.

The 35-year-old Williams is one of the most dominant and successful tennis players in history. Her 22 Grand Slam singles titles are tied with Steffi Graf for most in the Open era (since 1968), and her 71 overall singles titles rank fifth all-time.

In addition to her engagement, Williams is busy preparing for the 2017 Australian Open, which will begin on January 16.