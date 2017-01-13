Sergio Ramos has said some sections of Sevilla’s support “don’t deserve respect” after riling them with his celebrations during Thursday’s 3-3 draw with Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 second leg.

The defender cupped his ears at the crowd after netting a panenka penalty at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Per Football Espana, the former Sevilla youngster said he was responding to abuse:

It doesn’t [usually] occur to me to celebrate a goal at my home club, but when people shout things about your mother, they don’t deserve respect. The Sevilla fans do [deserve respect], though. The president should take steps to stop a sector of the fans from tarnishing Sevilla’s support. I’ve seen the receptions for [Ivan] Rakitic and [Dani] Alves […] and they’re welcomed back like gods. With me, they insult my mother. At no point did I disrespect the Sevilla support. In fact, I apologised to the sections of the stadium that didn’t insult me or shout abuse at me.

Per ESPN’s Dermot Corrigan, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was also unhappy with the treatment Ramos received:

Zidane on Ramos insults from Sevilla fans “It’s not nice to be insulted, was ugly. Sergio did nothing. Hurts him for sure, and his family.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

Squawka Football captured Ramos’ goal and celebrations:

Sergio Ramos’ goal against Sevilla was the 77th of his career for club & country. It was a Panenka. … And he’s a defender. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5q8QyyyT5L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 12, 2017

Ramos spent his youth career with Sevilla before breaking into the senior side in 2004. He made 49 appearances for the club before joining Real Madrid the following year.

SB Nation’s Lucas Navarrete was puzzled by some fans’ treatment of the Spain international:

Re: Ramos and Sevilla fans. I find it amazing that the Pizjuan always gives Rakitic a standing ovation while Ramos gets booed -and worst-. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 13, 2017

Ramos is and forever will be one of their own. Grew up there and played for their academy. Rakitic spent four years playing there, that’s it — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 13, 2017

The contrast in treatment compared with Rakitic and Alves could be borne out of frustration that Ramos left the club so early—there are few things supporters love more than a local youngster becoming a star for their side, and to see such a prospect snapped up by Real after only one full season in the team could have bred resentment in some quarters.

Rakitic and Alves may have only been signings from abroad, but the former made 100 more appearances than Ramos for Sevilla and Alves was three short of making 200 more.

The defender’s goal helped Real come from 3-1 down to draw the game and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition, winning the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

Los Blancos have now set a record-breaking run of unbeaten games, per La Liga’s official Twitter feed:

Zinedine Zidane’s @realmadriden extend their unbeaten run to 4️⃣0️⃣ games, an all-time record in Spanish top-level football. 🙌💥 pic.twitter.com/yyyq1plBEP — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 12, 2017

As they bid to extend it to 41 matches, Real will travel to Sevilla yet again on Sunday to face them in the league.

While Ramos made clear that only some sections of the club’s support had targeted him with abuse, his reaction is unlikely to endear him to them further—he can expect another hostile reception.