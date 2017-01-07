LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has been immortalized in cement with a traditional hand and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Attending Friday’s event were Bridges’ wife Susan, his Hell or High Water co-star Chris Pine, Bridges’ fellow Simpatico cast member Sharon Stone and his Last Picture Show director Peter Bogdanovich.

Bridges, 67, is also known for his roles in Crazy Heart, Starman, True Grit, The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Fisher King, The Big Lebowski and Seabiscuit.

He is a current Golden Globe nominee for his work in Hell or High Water.