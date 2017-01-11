By law, all workers must be paid at least £7.20 per hour if they are aged 25 or older. From April 1, that figure rises to £7.50 and in April 2018 it will rise again. For workers aged 21 to 24 the minimum wage is currently £6.95, while it drops to £5.55 per hour for workers aged 18 to 20.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the £1.7m BEIS campaign today, small business minister Margot James said there were “no excuses” for underpaying staff.

“This campaign will raise awareness among the lowest paid in society about what they must legally receive and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be paid less to contact Acas [the advisory, conciliation and arbitration service] as soon as possible,” she said.

“Every call is followed up by HMRC and we are determined to make sure everybody in work receives a fair wage.”