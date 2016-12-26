It was initially believed that Mr Abe would be the first prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor, but records were recently unearthed of a stop at the base by Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida in 1951.

Yoshida made the private visit after signing a treaty to normalise relations between Japan, the US, UK and other allies after the war.

US public opinion turned sharply toward war, and against Japan, after 353 Japanese aircraft conducted the devastating attack, sinking four battleships and significantly damaging four more.

President Franklin Roosevelt said the date of the attack, December 7, 1941, would “live in infamy”.

Because it took place before war had been declared, it was judged to be a war crime at the Tokyo Trials following the conclusion of the war.