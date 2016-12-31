He said: “It is a great feeling now to see the three letters after my name, and it gives me a lot of motivation.”

Brian Robinson, the first Briton ever to win a stage in the Tour de France, receives a British Empire Medal 60 years after his achievement. The 86-year-old said: “I’m pleased that the results have been recognised.”

Awards for sport make up 14 per cent of the total. Sir Roger Bannister, already knighted for his achievement in running the first sub-four minute mile, is made a Companion of Honour.

Chris Coleman, manager of the Wales football team that made it to the semi-final of Euro 2016, receives an OBE, and sports broadcaster Jonathan Agnew is made an MBE.

The celebrities

He has been hailed as the finest actor of his generation, holding audiences spellbound with his magnetic performances on stage and screen.

When it comes to accepting awards, however, Mark Rylance finds the spotlight an uncomfortable place to be, as he proved when he was knighted for services to theatre.

The Oscar winner released only the briefest of statements, which said: “I am very pleased my work has been considered a good service to the theatre and its community which I love.”

He also approved a biography of himself that ran to only nine words in the official Cabinet Office guide to the recipients – compared with several sentences for other people.