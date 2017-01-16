Sir Andy was honoured for both his contribution to tennis and for his charity work as an ambassador for Unicef, the World Wide Fund for Nature, Malaria No More and the Duke of Cambridge’s United for Wildlife initiative.

Each year he takes part in a charity exhibition match in Scotland to raise money for Unicef and local good causes.

The youngest person to receive a knighthood or damehood in modern times was the sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, who was 28 when she was honoured.

The youngest knight in history was Prince George, the future George IV, who was aged three when he was made a knight of the garter in 1765.