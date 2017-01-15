“It’s going to take a slick operator to pull this off.”

Mr Lowes, honorary secretary of his committee, persisted with his campaign, changing the appeal for a half-day on a Friday to one on a Saturday.

A fragile scroll from November 10th, 1843, reveals how he succeeded, with bankers, merchants, manufacturers and calico printers agreeing to close their places of business at 1 o’clock every Saturday afternoon “and to allow our servants leave for the day”.

Sir Ian proclaimed it “wonderful”, adding: “I’m very, very impressed with what Robert did. The world changes because somebody has an argument with somebody, a discussion and then an agreement.

“One initiative like this doesn’t change the world, but it certainly helps.”