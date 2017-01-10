These skis have to be light, for easier uphill climbs, without compromising on performance when descending. Some of these models lean more towards pure backcountry touring, others are best suited to short day tours.

Confused by all the lingo? Check out our jargon buster and learn what the specialist terms in our ski reviews mean.

K2 Wayback 96

£375





Best for mixing it up

These snappy and responsive skis feel stable at speed, and are strong into and out of the turn. Off piste, they’re stiff enough to charge through the crud; on piste, they’re joint top of the category for edge hold. They’re joint leaders for versatility, making them a good choice for a lively skier with a taste for hiking and freeriding who also wants to mix in a little piste skiing.

+ Edge hold, high speed, versatility, off piste

– None

Lengths 170, 177, 184

Sidecut 128/96/118 (all lengths)

Radius 21m (177)

Line Sick Day Tourist

£425





Best for hard charging

This touring version of Line’s expert freeride skis scored joint highest for liveliness/responsiveness. They’re lots of fun off piste, with an ease of turn and the ability to slash through powder. However, their strong flex means they need to be skied hard to achieve this. On piste, they’re a bit chattery, and they’re not great to manoeuvre through short turns.

+ High speed, liveliness/responsiveness, off piste

– Short turns, moguls

Lengths 179, 186

Sidecut 135/102/120 (179)

Radius 17.1m (179)

Movement Apex

£450





Best for buoyant power

The Apexes head the category in three criteria (long turns, off piste, and groomed piste) and are joint top in five more (edge hold, low speed, liveliness/responsiveness, smoothness and versatility). Dynamic performers both on and off piste, they hold an edge comfortably on hardpack. Off piste, they have a lightweight freeride feel, with good floaty nose rocker for super‑easy steering.

+ Long turns, high speed, off piste, groomed piste

– None

Lengths 169, 177, 183

Sidecut 130/94/119 (177)

Radius 19m (177)

Atomic Backland 85

£330





Best for fun, short turns

These are versatile and responsive skis, representing a happy middle ground between lightness and performance. They’re fun in the powder and handle easily in short radius turns. If the conditions get a little hard or icy, they hold their edges well, even gripping solidly on the glassy stuff. However, they do feel a little fragile when the

rider really picks up speed.

+ Edge hold, low speed, off piste

– Moguls

Lengths 158, 164, 170, 176, 182

Sidecut 120/85/110 (170)

Radius 17m (170)

Scott Superguide 95

£450





Best for adaptability

Made using wood and carbon with super-strong aramid and Kevlar fibres, these lively skis are easy to turn and have lots of rebound. They feel well balanced in short turns, where they top this group, yet their relatively straight sidecut makes long turns a pleasure – they’re joint best for smoothness. Overall, they offer good all-round touring performance.

+ Short turns, smoothness, liveliness/responsiveness, groomed piste

– Edge hold, moguls

Lengths 168, 178, 184

Sidecut 128/95/116 (178)

Radius 21m (178)

Black Crows Orb Freebird

£520





Best for lightness and manouevrability

The Orb Freebirds have the same shape as the all-mountain Orbs, but with reduced weight – no flex-strengthening titanal metal plates and lightweight paulownia wood in the core instead of poplar. They are essentially easy-to-handle freeride skis but they›re equally happy to ski fast, on hardpack or off piste. They can be a little slow to initiate turns but, once they are on an edge, they are stable.

+ Low speed, versatility, off piste

– None

Lengths 166, 172, 178, 183

Sidecut 122/91/109 (178)

Radius 18m (178)

Völkl V-Werks BMT 94

£750





Best for slicing through hard or soft snow

With a very thin profile and relatively little sidecut, the V-Werks BMT 94s are truer touring skis than some in this group. Light and manoeuvrable, they›re great in short turns, and smooth in long turns. Their shape allows the BMT 94s to hold an edge and they will slice through backcountry conditions. They would be good in hard spring snow but in soft snow, the edge will sometimes grip too much and knife in – these are not ideal for slashing or smearing.

+ Edge hold, long turns, high speed, versatility, off piste

– Smoothness, moguls

Lengths 166, 176, 186

Sidecut 122/94/112 (all lengths)

Radius 23.4m (176)