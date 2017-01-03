NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (UPI) — Sleepy Hollow demon-busters Ichabod Crane and Jenny Mills went their separate ways at the end of Season 3, but the characters will soon reunite, the actors who play them promise.

Season 4 of the history-themed, supernatural series is to kick off Friday on Fox. This will be the first episode of the show since the heroic death of longtime co-star Nicole Beharie’s character Abbie, who was Crane’s partner and Jenny’s sister.

Asked by UPI recently at New York Comic Con if their characters will be saving the world by themselves in various locations or together, Tom Mison and Lyndie Greenwood both answered, “Together!”

“There is only a very brief time leap [between the two seasons,]” Mison explained. “Ichabod and Jenny go off in different directions because there are two missions — there is the mission to find the new witness and then there is the mission to find the secret organization that Washington set up. So, Jenny goes to explore around the world… finding as much as she can about the new witness and Ichabod is finding the group and then we reunite in the first episode and then are a very, very strong team.”