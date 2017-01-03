NEW YORK, Jan. 3 (UPI) — Sleepy Hollow demon-busters Ichabod Crane and Jenny Mills went their separate ways at the end of Season 3, but the characters will soon reunite, the actors who play them promise.

Season 4 of the history-themed, supernatural series is to kick off Friday on Fox. This will be the first episode of the show since the heroic death of longtime co-star Nicole Beharie’s character Abbie, who was Crane’s partner and Jenny’s sister.

