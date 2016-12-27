GATLINBURG, Tenn., Dec. 27 (UPI) — Authorities were searching Tuesday for a single-engine plane with three aboard that was reported missing the day before in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 182 about 4:30 p.m. Monday about 15 miles southest of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Force Airport in Sevierville, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

National park officials received information the plane might have gone down in the central area of the park around 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Kathleen Bergen, an FAA spokeswoman, said the plane took off from a Jacksonville, Fla.-area airport. A concerned family member notified the agency that the flight hadn’t arrived as expected. Because no flight plan was filed, authorities don’t know the specific airport from which the plane departed.

Family members told WJXT-TV that David Starling, Kim Smith and Hunter Starling from Bradford, Fla., took off about noon Monday and are missing.

Park Rangers and the Civil Air Patrol were searching for the plane.

Last month, a firestorm swept Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and portions of Sevier County killed 14 people. Officials said damage from the fire will exceed link:$500 million.

