For the first time in the show’s 50 years it has a “sleep tech marketplace”, dedicated to gadgets such as silent alarms that gently awaken their user, smart lights that mimic the sun’s gradual rise, and fitness trackers that can count how many times their wearers wake up in the middle of the night.

Among the devices unveiled this week include the Nightingale, a speaker that bathes the room in ambient noise to cancel out noises from outside or from other rooms, and a Bluetooth chest sensor that vibrates to coax its wearer into slowing their breathing.

Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association, which organises the event, said it was seeing “huge growth” in wearable devices that are aimed at improving sleep.

This week’s show has 55 British companies among the thousands attending and will this week be visited by Matt Hancock, the minister for Digital and Culture.