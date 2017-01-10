It comes after criticism of Google, Facebook and others for routing sales from the UK and elsewhere to Ireland, where they benefit from a low corporation tax rate, despite having significant operations in Britain. The two companies have since taken steps that will see them pay more to the exchequer.

Snap’s revenues from countries where there is not a local salesforce will be registered in the UK because they will be handled by sales staff in London run by Claire Valoti, formerly a senior Facebook UK executive.

Ms Veloti said: “We believe in the UK creative industries. The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10 million daily Snapchatters are, and where we’ve already begun to hire talent.”

Matt Hancock, the digital minister, said it was “another vote of confidence in our tech economy”, following recent hiring commitments from Google, Facebook and Apple.