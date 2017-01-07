Heavy snow fall and below-freezing temperatures continued to sweep across the European continent Saturday causing scores of deaths, and grounding airplanes and crippling ferries in Italy and Turkey – an icy cold that is expected to continue over the weekend.

At least 10 people have died of the cold in Poland in the past days, according to officials which said they included seven men aged between 41 and 66 who died on Friday. A 51-year-old died of asphyxiation with carbon monoxide from a malfunctioning heater.

Temperatures there dropped below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 F) on Saturday and weather forecasts said it would drop further during the night.

In Belgium, one man died Saturday when his lorry slid off the highway.

In Italy, sub-freezing temperatures were blamed on the deaths of a half-dozen homeless people, while heavy snows and high winds resulted in re-routed flights, delayed ferries, canceled trains and closed roads, media reported.

With no indications of a letup, some schools were ordered closed on Monday in southern Italy that was buried under a meter (yard) of snow in parts, the ANSA news agency reported.

The chill didn’t spare sunny Rome. The fountains in St. Peter’s Square froze overnight and dripped icicles instead.