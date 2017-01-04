It deals with salmon fishing rights, shooting rights and mineral rights, which allow people to quarry, mine or otherwise extract materials from underground, for rural estates, as well as the rights to naturally-occurring gold and silver in Scotland

The Crown Estate also leases areas of the seabed for projects such as wind, wave and tidal energy developments, telecommunications cables and oil and gas pipelines.

The net surplus revenue from the assets, which last year totalled around £6.6 million, currently goes to the Treasury but these monies will transfer to the Scottish Government after control is devolved in April this year.

Unveiling the consultation, Ms Cunningham said: “Control over the management and resources of the Crown Estate in Scotland should rest with the people of Scotland and this is a genuine opportunity to change the fabric of Scottish society.”

The document said there is a “basic question about whether the estate should continue being managed on a primarily commercial basis” or whether wider considerations, such as community benefits, could be taken into account when decisions are made.

It said that “a decision could be favoured even if a development project did not generate a sufficient commercially return” thanks to the “wider socioeconomic and well-being benefits.”

In these cases, the document proposed that managers be given the power to “charge a lower amount to enable an economic development project to be pursued”.

However, it argued this discretion needed to be exercised carefully as “we need to ensure that we do not reach a tipping point where the future revenue from the estate is only a small proportion of the revenue potential.”