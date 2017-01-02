In a statement issued to coincide with the rise, the Transport Minister said 2016 was a “challenging year for the rail industry” thanks to the scale of disruption and delay but he was “confident ScotRail can and will deliver the kind of services passengers deserve.”

Mr Yousaf said: “We want to reward passengers for their continued custom and patience while we deliver our extensive programme of improvements, and so I have announced a £3 million fare initiative in 2017 which will give one week’s free travel to monthly and annual season ticket holders, worth more in cash terms than a fares freeze.

“ScotRail are also currently developing a set of fare promotions throughout the year for weekly season ticket holders as well as less frequent rail travellers to ensure more customers benefit from our investment in Scotland’s railways.”

He pledged that an array of improvements including track upgrades and more seats will “truly transform” the network.

His figures also showed that commuters travelling between Aberdeen and Stonehaven, Musselburgh and Edinburgh, Johnstone and Glasgow and Dingwall and Inverness will also save more through the free week than a fare freeze would have delivered.

But Alex Rowley, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “After all the delays and disruption people have had to put up with on the railways, no passenger should face a fare hike when they return to work this week.

“The bottom line is that fares will still rise to record levels this year for the vast majority of passengers. It is insulting to ask passengers to pay a penny more for the shocking ScotRail service they have been receiving.”