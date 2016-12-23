Ben Nunn, from specialist health consultancy Incisive Health, said: “These figures are symbolic of the wider pressures facing the NHS this winter.

“Our population is getting older and a growing number of frail elderly people will find themselves in A&E over the Christmas period. How hospitals cope with this increasing demand will determine how well the NHS performs this winter.”

Cuts to councils’ budgets mean the number of people in England receiving care paid for by the state has slumped by one quarter since 2009.

Meanwhile the number of elderly people has risen by 9 per cent.

Regulators have warned that a crisis in elderly care has reached a “tipping point” with widespread closures of residential homes and record levels of bedblocking in hospitals for want of social care.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director said: “Sadly, amidst cuts to care the high numbers of older people in A&E are unsurprising as the support to live well and independently is often simply not there for them.

“As a result, some older people are having to rely on A& E as the only source of help available.

“This year some older people have also been telling us that the social care service they normally receive in their own home is set to be very significantly scaled back over the Christmas period because of staffing issues – meaning they will not receive the help they need, reducing their chances of staying fit and well and making Christmas pretty miserable for them too.”

She said hospital staff were now at risk of being “overwhelmed”by the numbers of older people in need of help and with nowhere else to go .

Yesterday it emerged that a scheme to reduce pressure on an Accident and Emergency unit has been suspended following the death of a man denied casualty treatment just six days after it launched.

Dave Birtwistle was turned away from the A&E department at Bristol Royal Infirmary, instead being seen by non-emergency GP service that then sent him home – only for him to die two days later.

At least 14 such schemes have already been established, with recent instructions for dozens more to be running by Christmas.

An NHS Improvement spokesman said: “Getting people home for Christmas is not just better for them, but also enables the NHS to deal with the additional people who come to hospital over the holiday period.

“The NHS, which has been dealing with unprecedented levels of demand, is working flat out to make sure as many patients as possible can spend Christmas at home.”