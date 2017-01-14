Who needs Coachella when you’ve got Joechella? Joe Manganiello‘s 40th birthday party will bring you to your sha na na na na knees!

He and wife Sofia Vergara partied like rock stars—and with rock stars. The Magic Mike actor celebrated with the Modern Family star, family and friends at a bash at the W Hollywood hotel that featured a performance from the Hollywood-based comedy rock and ’80s hair metal tribute band Steel Panther.

Joe, who actually turned 40 on Dec. 28, gleefully got up on stage and joined the band, belting out songs such as Guns N’ Roses‘ “Sweet Child of Mine,” even doing Axl Rose‘s snake dance, The Kinks‘ “You Really Got Me” and…the Backstreet Boys‘ “I Want It That Way.”

“#joechella #steelpanthers,” Sofía wrote on Instagram.