Five Sony-produced movies, including the unreleased “Annie,” appeared on file-sharing websites. The hack hindered Sony’s business operations, including the release of the James Franco and Seth Rogen film “The Interview,” and led to the departure of Ms Pascal only three months later.

“The whole series of events, not just for myself, but for everybody in the company, had so many twists and turns to it that every time you thought you were going down a path, every time people thought we got this in hand, the next thing you knew we’d have another threatening email come through two days later or another series of events,” Mr Lynton told The Associated Press at the time.