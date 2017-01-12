Steve Granitz/WireImage
Soulja Boy‘s home recently became the target of a thief.
The rapper’s Hollywood Hills house was burglarized Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles police detective confirmed to E! News. Currently, there are no suspects.
The mystery thief made off with $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry, according to TMZ. Soulja Boy was not in the house at the time of the crime, but whoever made their way into the home broke down the door to do so.
According to TMZ’s report, the property is equipped with surveillance cameras and one allegedly got a shot of the thief in action.
This isn’t the first time the Grammy nominee has been the victim of a break-in. In 2008, several men got into the house and threatened the rapper and two friends with guns while they were working on new music.
Meanwhile, the crime falls amid an ongoing feud between the star and Chris Brown. The fight ignited after Brown allegedly threatened to fight Soulja Boy for liking a picture of the “Zero” singer’s ex, Karrueche Tran, on Instagram.
“Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n—a a bitch,” Soulja Boy tweeted. The two shot back at each other continuously on social media, resulting in a request from Brown to physically meet in the boxing ring.
As the exchanges continue to roll in, Mike Tyson, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have also gotten involved. Tyson vowed to train Brown and Mayweather seems to have Soulja Boy’s back. Meanwhile, 50 Cent placed a bet and seems to be playing coordinator.