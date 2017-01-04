South Korea is bringing forward a plan to create a specialist unit tasked with eliminating key members of the North Korean leadership in the event of war breaking out on the peninsula.

The new brigade will target key members of the regime in an effort to disrupt the command-and-control structure of the North Korean military, but also to paralyse Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction capabilities.

It will train to eliminate Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, at any one of his numerous residences and compounds across the country, as well as his key military and political henchmen.

In addition, the unit will be tasked with securing sites associated with Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction programme, such as the Yongbyon nuclear complex, and fixed missile launch sites. The North’s mobile missile launch units pose a greater problem, but Seoul will be examining ways in which they can be neutralised.

Seoul had already announced that it would invest heavily in equipment for its special forces to enable them to strike command facilities and leadership targets inside North Korea in the event of a crisis, but the new unit will now be formed before the end of this year.