According to Kim Jong Un North Korea is close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

SOUTH Korea is ramping up plans to create a “decapitation unit” whose chief mission is to paralyse North Korea by wiping out its top officials, including dictator Kim Jong Un.

The unit is tasked with eliminating Kim Jong Un and others in the event of war, using missiles and other warlike tactics.

“The army is seeking to have a special operations unit capable of infiltrating, completing its given mission and coming back in one piece,” Jang Jun Kyu, army chief of staff, said last year reported The Australian.

The program, formally dubbed the “Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation” system, was originally slated for 2019, according to CNN.

But South Korea moved it up two years ahead of schedule as a result of Kim’s constant threats to attack his neighbours with nuclear bombs reported The New York Times.

Seoul’s defence ministry confirmed that the unit will be launched later this year.

South Korea’s defence minister Han Min-Koo told Yonhap news agency, “We are planning to set up a special brigade with the goal of removing or (at least) paralysing North Korea’s wartime command structure.”

Under the program, if a conflict erupts, cruise missiles would be used to destroy areas where the tyrant and his senior staff congregate, the Independent newspaper said.

North and South Korea are still technically at war as they signed an armistice but not a treaty following the end of the Korean War in 1953.

In a New Year’s Day speech, Kim bragged that he was poised to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially reach the United States.

“We are in the final stages of test-launching the intercontinental ballistic missile,” the dictator said in his address. “North Korea is a military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy.”

North Korea also has its own “decapitation units” set up to eliminate senior members of the South’s government and military reported The Independent.

Jong Un said during a visit to one of the special operations units in November that they were ready to “stab the enemy hearts with sharp daggers and break their backs”.

Chang Yong-seok, a researcher at Seoul National University’s Institute for Peace and Unification Studies, told The Independent the creation of “decapitation units” on both sides of the border was the result of an arms race.

He told South Korean news agency Yonhap: “North Korea seemed to be advertising its special military unit in response to (what it called Seoul and Washington’s) move to hit the North’s leadership.”