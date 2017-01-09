Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Philippe Coutinho is set to return to the squad for Wednesday’s clash with Southampton in the EFL Cup.

The Reds boss provided the positive news on Monday, as he addressed the press ahead of the semi-final first-leg clash at St Mary’s. The midfielder has been out of action since November following an injury he picked up against Sunderland, although according to the German, he’ll be back at full fitness soon, per the club’s official Twitter feed:

Klopp on Coutinho: “I think Phil is fit enough to be part of the squad.”#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/AjXNAn0b3a — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2017

Klopp also provided positive updates on the fitness of both James Milner and captain Jordan Henderson, although the 49-year-old suggested it’ll be too early for Joel Matip to feature, per Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo:

Klopp also says Milner ‘no issues’ and Henderson ‘in a very good way’. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 9, 2017

Klopp: No new injuries and all the rest of the way back. Coutinho trained again, Matip ‘first steps’ in team training. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 9, 2017

After a much-changed Liverpool squad was held to a 0-0 draw by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, the manager confirmed that he’d be calling on his best XI for this crucial contest.

“Wednesday, the best team we can play, that’s how it is,” said Klopp, per Joe Mewis of the Daily Mirror. “Last year (two legs) a surprise, this year I’m used to it. All good.”

However, he was also quick to defend the team selection for the clash with the fourth-tier team. “I don’t expect fairness in judgement,” he said, per Mewis. “It was clear before the game, if you win it’s wonderful you have the youngest lineup ever. That was the lineup we should have chosen. I could explain each single change, I don’t want to but I could.”

While the chasm in class between the two sides is not as wide as it was on Sunday, Liverpool are big favourites to get through this tie with Southampton.



Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool and United are favourites to progress to the final.

The Reds have been in strong form in the league over the festive period, while Saints have slumped to three losses in succession in top-flight matches. With an in-form Manchester United in the second semi-final against Hull City, many are anticipating a meeting between the two rivals at Wembley.

However, as expected, Klopp is not thinking about a meeting with the Red Devils quite yet:

Klopp: I know everyone is thinking Liverpool v Manchester (Utd) would be a nice final but there is still a tie to play. — Kristian Walsh (@Kristian_Walsh) January 9, 2017

Despite being a couple of games away from Wembley, the Liverpool boss was also asked about his poor record in final matches.

Klopp steered Liverpool to the last stage of this tournament last term, only to see his team come up short against Manchester City following a penalty shootout, while in the UEFA Europa League, they finished runners-up to Sevilla. Those losses meant the coach has now suffered defeat in his last five major finals.

But the German said he’s not feeling under any extra scrutiny. “There is not more pressure on us,” he said, per Mewis. “I don’t think about missed chances. It’s a new day.”



Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Klopp’s side fell to defeat in the final of this competition last term.

The manager also played down talk that his team have an edge playing the second game on home soil, although he admitted he’s glad to be taking the tie back to Anfield.

“You don’t have a lot of advantages in two-legged fixtures,” Klopp suggested. “But if you asked before you’d say play first away, then decide at home.”

While a Premier League title challenge will be the main priority for Liverpool this season, Klopp will be desperate to clinch some silverware as Reds boss and keen to put an end to his miserable run of losses in final matches. Southampton, while in possession of some talented players, look there for the taking as things stand.

Coutinho’s return will be a huge boost to the team, as he was in wonderful form before picking up his knock. Supporters will be hopeful his presence can give the Reds another gear as they continue to fight it out on multiple fronts for silverware.